The North Pole Grange Gallery will be open 5-8 p.m. every third Friday during the months of June, July and August, featuring a variety of local artists in a show called “Art of the Golden Heart.”

The summer art program opens on Friday, June 16, with a special event called “Wine Tasting & The Arts.” This debut show features Scout & Cellar Consultant Amy Thrasher and a variety of wines for tasting.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.