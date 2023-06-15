The North Pole Grange Gallery will be open 5-8 p.m. every third Friday during the months of June, July and August, featuring a variety of local artists in a show called “Art of the Golden Heart.”
The summer art program opens on Friday, June 16, with a special event called “Wine Tasting & The Arts.” This debut show features Scout & Cellar Consultant Amy Thrasher and a variety of wines for tasting.
“Make an evening of it,” the grange's news states. “Come sip, stroll and support the local arts.”
North Pole Grange Gallery & Studios President John Poirrier said the summer shows allow buyers to take art home with them at the time of sale, instead of waiting to pick up after the show concludes. This is perfect for summer visitors, he said.
“We have a gallery full of moderately sized hanging wall art, exquisite jewelry and 3D items,” he added.
The North Pole Grange is a log building at 2800 Grange Road in North Pole.
“The Art of the Golden Heart” art show may also have an occasional pop-up, yet to be determined, according to the press release.
