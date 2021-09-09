Two exhibits honoring women’s suffrage are coming to the Noel Wien Library this month. The first, from the Alaska State Library, is “Alaska’s Suffrage Star,” an exhibit about the history of women’s suffrage in Alaska. The second component, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, is a display case about women’s suffrage in the United States more generally.
“Alaska’s Suffrage Star” is a traveling exhibit that gives an overview of the history of women’s suffrage in Alaska, with an emphasis on local and national activism.
Sue Sherif with the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley explained that the exhibit was originally going to only be in the Alaska State Library in Juneau. However, creators decided to make it into a traveling exhibit. They reached out to organizations, including the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women, for funding. Together, the groups were able to gather enough money for a traveling exhibit.
The displays seek to highlight the persistence and dedication of several Alaskan women who fought for their rights.
“The world keeps changing, but a big part of the reason it is changing is because the women we’re celebrating really put their hearts and souls into it for a very long time,” said Sherif. The featured include Nellie Cashman, the first woman to vote in a territorial election in Alaska; Cornelia Hatcher, a woman’s rights advocate who led a successful campaign to enact prohibition in Alaska; Lena Morrow Lewis, the first woman from Alaska to run for federal office; and Tillie Paul, a Tlingit educator who was arrested for helping a Tlingit man vote.
Alaskan women received the right to vote in 1913. At that time, Alaska (although still a territory) was one of only nine states to allow women the right to vote. Alaska’s star was added to the suffrage flag, hence the name of the exhibit.
“Alaska’s road to women’s suffrage was different,” said Sherif, because Alaska was a territory when much of the movement “went into high gear.”
While “Alaska’s Suffrage Star” is specific to Alaska, the display cases seek to contextualize the suffragette movement in the U.S. more generally, explained MaryLee Guthrie with the League of Women Voters, who was a creator of the exhibit. Context is important, Guthrie said, because the right to vote was not won in a day; it was a long and laborious process, which is in many ways still ongoing. The display features informational signage and era-specific costumes, courtesy of the Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre.
The 19th Amendment was “an extremely important first step” because it opened up voting to the largest group in the history of the U.S. Similarly, for Alaska, 1913 is the landmark year because it started the process within the state. However, while much progress has been made, the issue of voting rights is not entirely resolved, keeping the displays relevant.
“The right to vote and how people vote and their access to vote is still very much in question,” said Sherif. For instance, in the aftermath of the 2020 election, several states have introduced laws that would impact access to the polls. “Even though we’ve come so far, there’s still ongoing questions about who should be able to vote, that’s why this issue is still as important as it was in 1920,” Sherif added.
While the displays are technically about women’s struggle to vote, they are also about more than that.
“The question of who can vote has been a pretty strong thru-line in American history,” said Sherif. “The discussion has not ever really ended,” she added. The right to vote, in many ways, is the story of United States history, because it is about inclusion.“It’s a lens for understanding history, understanding change,” Guthrie said, “It’s like the sweet, soft heart of who we are, how we’re going to be a country.” There is a long, interrelated history. These exhibits are one way of highlighting that history. “It’s a big deal and we’re celebrating it,” Sherif said.
Sherif explained that the exhibits were designed to go up last year, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. However, the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted these plans, so the exhibits are just now on display.
The displays are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturday for the remainder of September.
