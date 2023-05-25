Fiddler on the Roof

Sylvain Demers portrayed Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof” closing May 21, in Salisbury Theater at UAF. Gary Black/News-Miner

 Gary Black/News-Miner

On Sunday, my wife Gosia and I went to the Lee F. Salisbury Theatre to catch “Fiddler on the Roof.” We purchased our tickets way back when, and that was a good thing. As the show entered its final weekend, the website for the Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre warned that all advance tickets were sold out. Nothing was left but crumbs on the table, meaning only “space available” tickets were left.

A few minutes before the final show's opening scene, I eyeballed the audience from our first-row seat in front of the orchestra pit and a waving veteran musical director George Rydlinski in his newsboy cap. People stood in the back or milled from side to side in the aisles in hopes of landing a precious seat.