Hello readers! I’m Galina Segler, the new features editor for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. I am taking over for Gary Black and will be reporting on the arts, entertainment and food events occurring all over the region. I’ll be in charge of Lat 65, the Sunday features and the Food page.
I’ve lived in the Fairbanks area since January 2012, when my family was reassigned to Eielson Air Force Base. The harsh winters took some getting used to, but the aromatic summers and enchanting autumn seasons ultimately made me fall in love with the Interior. The many First Friday shows, UAF plays, symphony concerts, ballet recitals and more have made Fairbanks an enriching and exciting place to grow up and I’m proud to call it home.
I recently graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a Bachelor’s degree in English and a desire to write. The opportunity to share stories and features about the arts, culture and people of Fairbanks is a dream come true, and I am excited to connect with all of you.
Share any upcoming events for free on our website by clicking on the “Promote Event” button on the News-Miner homepage or by visiting newsminer.com/local-events. If you have any art, stories or recipes that you would like to share, you can contact me at 907-459-7585 or at gsegler@newsminer.com.