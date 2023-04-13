Christy Marvin

Christy Marvin has won six Equinox Marathons — in 2013, ’14, ’16, ’17, ’18 and ’19.

The first Trail Running Film Festival is Sunday evening, featuring nine films about hitting the trails.

Erica Betts, director of Drew’s Angel Creek 50, said she was looking at ways to promote the 50-mile endurance race and spread the word about trail running in the Fairbanks area. She said the films provide different perspectives on what people get out of trail running.

