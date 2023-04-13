The first Trail Running Film Festival is Sunday evening, featuring nine films about hitting the trails.
Erica Betts, director of Drew’s Angel Creek 50, said she was looking at ways to promote the 50-mile endurance race and spread the word about trail running in the Fairbanks area. She said the films provide different perspectives on what people get out of trail running.
“The messages are anything from overcoming personal obstacles, to increasing diversity in the sport, to increasing to community around trail running,” Betts said, adding “The scenery is really beautiful.”
A brief intermission will include a raffle, information about Running Club North, and information about trail running events in the Fairbanks area this summer. The program last about two hours.
The Monroe High School Cross Country team will sell light refreshments as a fundraiser. The concessions are cash only.
The festival is 6 p.m. Sunday at the Birch Hill Cross Country Ski Center. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $12 for students and military. Learn more at bit.ly/439Df1t.
