Fairbanks’ newest high school band, Sparo, performed live for the first time last weekend at June Jam and Bad Mother Vintage.

“Playing live has been a real blessing because we don’t have to worry about a perfect environment and we can just play to the people there who are listening,” said Shane Liddell, lead singer and guitarist. “It always felt really unnatural being secluded in a little apartment and jamming. It always felt like we should be sharing it in the moment with people.”

