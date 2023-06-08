Fairbanks’ newest high school band, Sparo, performed live for the first time last weekend at June Jam and Bad Mother Vintage.
“Playing live has been a real blessing because we don’t have to worry about a perfect environment and we can just play to the people there who are listening,” said Shane Liddell, lead singer and guitarist. “It always felt really unnatural being secluded in a little apartment and jamming. It always felt like we should be sharing it in the moment with people.”
The band first got together in August when Liddell and his friend, Pete Estrada, started playing together. They soon realized they needed more people and decided to recruit some friends. That’s when Theodore Hilpert and Rowan Shillinger became the band’s bassist and drummer, respectively, despite neither of them having ever touched those instruments before.
“We try to branch out farther than just kind of the jam genre of psychedelic rock and alternative music, because that’s kind of where my background is,” Liddell said. “We were all previously inspired by psychedelic rock, and so that was a common interest we held. We all came together and realized we wanted to create, and mean expand the genre. We didn’t want to just follow our predecessors”
Not long after the band was formed, Estrada left and they turned into a trio. In February, Asa Edwards came on as a keyboardist. Edwards has played music all his life and is even in the Fairbanks symphony Orchestra. His experience in music provided the band with some much needed organization and direction.
“He’s super good. He brings a lot of structure to our sloppy style and I think it just changed our dynamic and made our music a whole lot better,” Hilpert said. “I’ve had a lot of people tell me, ever since we’ve had Asa that our music’s gotten a whole lot better. We were kind of lacking in the rhythm department and so to have someone kind of sustaining and pushing us forward has been really nice.”
Hilpert and Edwards graduated from West Valley this year, while Liddell is going into his senior year and Shillinger is going into his junior year. They have plans to keep playing music together for as long as possible.
“We definitely wanna do more live shows like we did at Bad Mother. Just playing on the street was awesome. That was the environment we were going for. I mean, there was a super natural and just free flowing group of people there … people that we’ve never even seen before, people from over the world,” Liddell said. “And um and I think the long term goal is just to make it a career so we can do it forever.”
They’ve written all of their songs together and said it’s always a very collaborative process.
“I think we’re usually inspired more by the instrumental pieces of the music,” Liddell said. “I write poems on the side, I mean, we all do, and we’ll all come together and we’ll have a melody and then we’ll put drums, base, and piano behind it, and it just all falls together. Vocals usually come on last.”
The band currently has four songs released on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube. This summer, they plan on playing as many live shows as possible as well as re-recording some of their old songs.
“So anytime anyone reaches out to us and they’re like ‘hey you wanna come play for us’ or something like that, it’s always awesome. We’re always very much willing to go and play … because we love it,” Shillinger said. “So on top of that, we definitely wanna do a lot more, of our own shows. I mean, these first couple gigs we really just wanted to see how many people would actually come if we played, but, we definitely wanna run our own events and keep expanding and pushing beyond what I even think is possible.”
Sparo will be playing live throughout the summer but their next confirmed gig is at Angry, Young and Poor on July 22. To learn more about them visit their instagram page @sparo_music or find them on Spotify, Apple Music or Youtube.