The Fairbanks Holiday Marketplace is coming to town this weekend, offering crafts and creations for all your Christmas shopping needs.
Cora Witt, a graduate student at University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), will be launching her studio at the Fairbanks Holiday Marketplace.
Witt recently had a showing at the UAF art gallery, titled “The Life of Dust,” which is also the name of her studio. “The Life of Dust” show featured her unique sculptures, each of which took at least 40 hours or more to create.
A lot of Witt’s work is inspired by nature and the connection it has to humanity.
Witt believes that humans and nature often reflect each other, and that is shown through her art.
Each of her sculptures include a part of nature, whether it be a tiny egg that she discovered or the hide of a porcupine that was gifted to her.
She is hoping that the art show and marketplace will allow her to start working as an artist, instead of doing solely out of passion.
“This is a studio/small business launch that I have dreamed about since I was a kid,” Witt wrote. “Lots of hard work and years of dreams, practice, and study have gone into delivering products I can be proud of.”
The studio will be following Witt’s nature theme and is offering face mugs, mushroom jars, leaf mugs, squirrel feet earrings, and other whimsical pottery and sculptures, Witt wrote. She will also be accepting commissions for those who want something more personal.
“These unique handmade gifts are at a great price range for Christmas presents, and will last a lifetime,” Witt wrote.
The marketplace will also include other local vendors that will be selling items such as hand-made soap, beaded earrings, wool sweaters, and more.
“Locally made items are extremely important to me,” Witt wrote. “We can not only keep profits in our community; we can make human connections and sponsor the unique trades, arts, and diverse products that make Fairbanks so amazing.”
The Fairbanks Holiday Marketplace is noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave., in Fairbanks. Admission is $5 at the door, and children 12 and under are admitted free.