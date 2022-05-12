May is National Bike Month, a great time to start riding your bike if you haven’t already.
Fairbanks has several ways to celebrate biking. We’ve got several weekly rides for a variety of riding styles and intensity, plus we’ve got some upcoming special events, ways to volunteer, and more.
Weekly rides
Fairbanks has several regular rides to offer for a variety of riders. The Fairbanks Cycle Club has four weekly rides, Goldstream Sports has two, and Beaver Sports and Black Spruce Brewing each have one. Two of the FCC rides are for women — one faster and one slower. One FCC ride is a road ride attended mainly by men, but it’s open to everyone. One FCC ride is for mountain bikers, open to all.
The Goldstream Sports, Beaver Sports, and Black Spruce Brewing rides vary in routes, riding styles and intensity.
To find out more about all these rides, see the FCC Rides page, www.fairbankscycleclub.org/rides.
National Bike to Work Day
The Fairbanks Borough Parks and Recreation Department will be celebrating Bike to Work Day on May 20. Organizers will hand out drinks and snacks to cyclists that day from 7-9 a.m. along the riverside bike path near the Carlson Center.
That afternoon, from 3-7 p.m., there will be an Ice Cream Commute between Carlson Center and Griffin Park, held in conjunction with the End of School Ride (see below). A great way for everyone, especially families, to celebrate National Bike Month. No registration is required for this free event, but helmets are required. If you would like to volunteer for this event, contact Heather Jensen at heather.jensen@fnsb.gov.
For more info on Bike to Work Day see, tinyurl.com/mr2muybp.
End of School Bike Ride
The Fairbanks Borough Parks and Recreation Department will host the “End of School Ice Cream Bike Ride” on May 20 at Griffin Park from 4-7 p.m. There will be free Hot Licks ice cream, a family friendly bike ride, and other activities and games. No registration is required for this free event, but helmets are required.
Annual Bike and Pedestrian Count
FAST Planning will be holding its Annual Bicycle and Pedestrian Count on May 24-26 from 4:30-6:30pm each day. FAST relies on volunteers for this event, which helps the group get an accurate count of where and how many cyclists and pedestrians use our roads and paths. People can sign up for one or more shifts at set locations.
Getting accurate counts on cyclists and pedestrians helps guide infrastructure planning for the Fairbanks/North Pole area. To help with this effort, contact FAST Planning Executive Director Jackson Fox at jackson.fox@fastplanning.us.
FCC Bike Swap
Just a little past National Bike Month, on June 11, the Fairbanks Cycle Club will be holding its annual bike swap. Find out more at www.fairbankscycleclub.org/events/bike-swap.
Other cycling resources
• Bikeways Map
FAST Planning produces a Bikeways Map, which was recently updated. The map has paths and bike-friendly roads in the Fairbanks and North Pole urban areas. You can view the map online or pick up a free paper copy. Copies will be available at the FCC Bike Swap and are often available in the local bike shops. You can also get them at FAST Planning office: 100 Cushman St, Suite 205; 907-205-4276; fastplanning.us/about/maps.
• UAF Green Bikes
If you are a student and/or employee at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, check out Green Bikes on campus. They offer long-term and short-term bike rentals, a bike repair space, and more. Bike rentals are also available to non-UAF community members. See more at www.uaf.edu/sustainability/greenbikes.php and www.facebook.com/UAFGreenBikes.
• Bike rentals
At least two places in the Fairbanks area besides Green Bikes offer bike rentals: Goldstream Sports, www.goldstreamsports.com, and CanoeAlaska, canoealaska.com.