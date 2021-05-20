Educator and University of Alaska Fairbanks alumna Nancy Cook Hanson will be featured in the 2021 Legacy Lecture at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Davis Concert Hall.
Journalist Robert Hannon will lead the event, which is hosted by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning.
It will include a film about Cook Hanson’s life and a question-and-answer period, followed by an outdoor reception. Masks will be required.
The annual Legacy Lecture honors UAF alumni who have made significant contributions to the community.
Hanson Cook spent three decades as a teacher and administrator with Catholic Schools of Fairbanks.
The Lathrop High School graduate was named the Distinguished Citizen of the Year by the Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America in 2012.
The event will also be webcast at media.uaf.edu.
A YouTube video will be posted on the Summer Sessions website in June at www.uaf.edu/summer/events.
For more information, contact Summer Sessions at 907-474-7021 or go to www.uaf.edu/summer.