Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust are the featured performers for June’s Music & More performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at Fairbanks First United Methodist Church.
This well known local band combines elements of folk, pop, alt-country and old-time into a progressive string band package that is unexpected and satisfying. Their songs range from the cinematic to the intimate from the personal to global and from familiar to uncommon, according to a press release.
Ryan Bowers is a songwriter, bassist and arranger who grew up in Fairbanks and studied music at both the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Boston’s Berklee College of Music. His band’s CD Sweet Calamity was produced in 2018.
Music & More began last summer as a way for the church to support the Fairbanks community by offering family-oriented entertainment for all ages each month. Admission is free with donations accepted at the door. While the series features mostly music, it also sometimes hosts readings, drama or dance.
Looking ahead to 3 p.m. on July 23, the program will present Kirsten Blair, who will perform a selection of American arts songs and arias sung in English. She recently completed her doctorate in applied voice at Arizona State University. She now lives in Fairbanks where she operates a virtual and in-person studio as a teacher and coach. Her accompaniest is May’s featured artist Paul Krejci.
In August, fans can look forward to the Serevende Marimba Ensemble. This performance is rooted in the music of Zimbabwe. Excellent acoustics in the sanctuary will provide an energetic and enjoyable time for everyone who attends. That concert is Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
All performances take place in the sanctuary at 915 Second Avenue.
