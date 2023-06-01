Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust are the featured performers for June’s Music & More performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at Fairbanks First United Methodist Church.

This well known local band combines elements of folk, pop, alt-country and old-time into a progressive string band package that is unexpected and satisfying. Their songs range from the cinematic to the intimate from the personal to global and from familiar to uncommon, according to a press release.

