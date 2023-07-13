Soprano Kirsten Blair and pianist Paul Krejci will present the next Music & More performance on July 23 at the church sanctuary of Fairbanks First United Methodist Church. The performance begins at 3 p.m. and will feature a selection of American art songs and arias sung in English.
Music & More offers family-oriented entertainment for all ages each month. Admission is free, with donations accepted at the door.
Kirsten Blair is a soloist, performer, private teacher and classroom instructor. She frequently performs both solo and with others both in the Alaska, in other states and worldwide, including the Vianden Festival in Luxembourg, and two consecutive sessions in Zimbabwe for Music Inspire Africa. Her list of performances is extensive.
She completed her graduate teaching assistantship at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and joined the faculty as an adjunct professor for private and class voice, ear training and music appreciation. She also completed 200-hour yoga teacher training in Bali, Indonesia. A passionate teacher and coach, she maintains a virtual and in-person studio and enjoys working with singers in groups and workshops.
Blair serves as the board president of Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre, director of the Great Land Sounds Barbershop Chorus, and outreach coordinator for Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival.
Paul Krejci is an independent scholar, piano teacher and musician, who recently presented a program of medieval music on modern piano, masquerading as “Medieval Keynieval.”
Looking ahead the August program will feature the Serevende Marimba Ensemble. Rooted in the music of Zimbabwe. Excellent acoustics in the sanctuary allow the group to provide an energetic and entertaining performance, according to Music & More. That performance takes place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.
