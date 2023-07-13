Soprano Kirsten Blair and pianist Paul Krejci will present the next Music & More performance on July 23 at the church sanctuary of Fairbanks First United Methodist Church. The performance begins at 3 p.m. and will feature a selection of American art songs and arias sung in English.

Music & More offers family-oriented entertainment for all ages each month. Admission is free, with donations accepted at the door.

