Susan Grace

Susan Grace performs on Jan. 14 at First United Methodist Church, as part of the Music & More series.

Kris Capps/News-Miner

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

Singer and songwriter Susan Grace will sing and also lead songs of hope and peace at this month’s Music & More performance at First United Methodist Church. The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the church sanctuary, 915 Second Ave.

Her program will be a special celebration of the lives of Martin Luther King, John Lewis and others who inspire us to keep going.

