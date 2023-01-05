Singer and songwriter Susan Grace will sing and also lead songs of hope and peace at this month’s Music & More performance at First United Methodist Church. The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the church sanctuary, 915 Second Ave.
Her program will be a special celebration of the lives of Martin Luther King, John Lewis and others who inspire us to keep going.
Grace is a longtime popular musician in the Interior. With a strong rich voice and acoustic guitar, she is a true Alaskan troubadour, singing original songs blending traditional and contemporary styles and rhythms.
“Many audience members have said that Susan reminds them of Joan Baez and Kate Wolf with her comfortable folks style and clear voice,” according to the press release. “Reverence for the earth, celebrating connections as community, uplifting spirits, and the joys and challenges of living are the inspirations for Susan and her songs.”
Looking ahead, Music & More has two performances planned for February. On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., the well-known local band Kinky Slinky will entertain with sounds fro the 60s to the present, playing and singing their own versions of pop/rock.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m., classical saxophonist Maureen Walsh of Washington D.C. will present Spanish music for classical saxophone.
The Music & More series, begun last year, features local artists offering family-oriented entertainment for all ages. Each month, audience members can expect music or drama or dance or readings.
Admission is free, with donations accepted at the door.
