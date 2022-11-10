The Fairbanks Flutists Sextet is the featured musical group at the next Music & More performance, at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church, 915 Second Ave.
This is the fourth performance in this ongoing series. The Fairbanks Flutists Sextet presents a potpourri, plus a little holiday cheer.
The program includes two settings of Debussy’s famous “Syrinx,” some beatboxing in two contemporary pieces, and some holiday pieces. One of the pieces features the low flutes.
Sextet members include Sandy Clark, Kurt Hunter, Bobbi Janiro, Dorli McWayne, Therese Schneider and Anne Weaver. The group was founded in 1981 and still includes three original members. They are all members of the much larger group Fairbanks Flutists and all the sextet members are registered for the UAF Flute Ensemble class. Four members of the group also perform in the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra and one member is enrolled in the masters music program at UAF.
The Music & More series features local artists offering family-oriented entertainment for all ages. Each month, audience members can look forward to music, drama, dance or readings. Admission is free with donations accepted at the door.
For more information call 907-452-2956.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.