It’s time for music makers to stand up and be counted. When that happens, Alaska can finally see what effect music has on the local economy.

The first Alaska Music Census is now under way, a statewide survey available through Sept. 2. All Alaskans who make music — or support music making — are invited to participate in the survey, to ensure they are all included.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.