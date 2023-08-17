It’s time for music makers to stand up and be counted. When that happens, Alaska can finally see what effect music has on the local economy.
The first Alaska Music Census is now under way, a statewide survey available through Sept. 2. All Alaskans who make music — or support music making — are invited to participate in the survey, to ensure they are all included.
The survey is at AlaskaMusicCensus.com. It is anonymous and takes 5-15 minutes to complete. All Alaskans who play, write, teach, record or otherwise make music are encouraged to take the survey. That includes all ages, skills levels, style and genres, professionals and amateurs alike. There is also a business survey for technicians, retailers, venues and other professional music support jobs, such as booking and promoting.
The Alaska Music Census is a project of AKIMI, the Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative (host of the Alaska Music Summit) with major support from the Alaska State Council for the Arts ad the Atwood Foundation.
“We need to know who’s out there, and we need to tell the story of how hard they’re working,” AKIMI program director Marian Call said. “We have exceptional musicians here, incredible festivals, wonderful teachers and instrument makers, brilliant bands and solo artists and ensembles. But our labor is practically invisible to economists and decision makers. We want that to change.”
AKIMI believes that music makers are key to Alaska’s culture and economy, and that music makers’ work deserves appreciation, documentation, fair pay, and institutional support.
“The journey to each of those goals starts with getting a clear picture of how many people work in music and what they do,” Call said.
Alaska’s rich music ecosystem is relatively unstudied, and the size of music’s economic footprint here is unknown. Because musicians are usually independent, often holding multiple jobs or playing multiple roles, much of their labor is not captured in traditional economic data collection — musicians’ earnings usually vanish into revenues for sectors like bars and restaurants, weddings, conventions, hospitality, education, or a broad “arts and entertainment” category.
Without tax data or any other existing resource to study, a direct survey of individuals and businesses is the only way to know how big the Alaska music ecosystem really is.
A census like this has been the recommendation of many industry experts for Alaska. Over the years, AKIMI met with and listened to leaders in music from across the US and around the world, including MusicPortland, King County Creative, the Texas Music Office, Music Iceland, Music Norway, Music Greenland, Music Faroe Islands, and more. The Alaska Music Census arises directly from advice and best practices by these music offices. It was developed in partnership with MusicPortland and MusicOregon, in conjunction with the Oregon Music Census.
This survey is new for Alaska, but it’s normal in many other places.
The resulting data will be useful for musicians to engage with Alaska policymakers, as well as with the business community, non-profits, civic organizations, and tourism. This study will also document the effects of COVID-19-related venue closures and other impacts on the music sector and individual music makers.
“That’s why it’s important to get everybody counted,” Call said. “If you sing in your community choir, if you play open mics, if you tour with a band, if you compose for the symphony, if you make beats in your bedroom or film music videos with your friends, if you play fiddle around the campfire — we want to hear from you. The folks play too. We want to shout proudly about what you’re doing. Every voice counts.”