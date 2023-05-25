The University of Alaska Fairbanks Music in the Garden concert series kicks off today at Georgeson Botanical Garden. The concert series offers 12 weeks of family-friendly performances throughout the summer.
The performances, organized by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning, are at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 10. The concerts are free, but donations to support the botanical garden are welcome.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., welcome bands will play as people settle in for the concerts. Because parking is limited, attendees are encouraged to use a free shuttle that departs from the Nenana Parking Lot, located across from the Patty Center, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
This summer’s Music in the Garden schedule includes the following bands. Welcoming bands are listed in parentheses.
May 25 — Fireweed Fiddle (Steve Brown and the Bailers)
June 1 — South Cushman Social Club (Ice Jam)
June 8 — Fairbanks Community Jazz Band (Ice Jam)
June 22 — Emily Anderson (Ice Jam)
June 29 — Cold Steel Drums (Ice Jam)
July 6 — Dry Cabin String Band (Sourdough Rizers)
July 13 — Jameson Effect (Badger Street Jazz)
July 20 — Kinky Slinky (TBA)
Aug. 3 — Headbolt Heaters (Ice Jam)
Aug. 10 — The ET Barnette String Band (Ice Jam)
Music in the Garden is sponsored by SRS, 529 Alaska, Design Alaska, College Rotary, Toy Quest, Carpenters Local 1243, Denali State Bank and the Georgeson Botanical Garden. For more information, visit the Summer Sessions events page or call 907-474-7021.