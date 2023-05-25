Georgeson Botanical Garden

JR Ancheta

Georgeson Botanical Garden, 117 W. Tanana Drive, is home to Music in the Garden, a series of free summer concerts each Thursday.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Music in the Garden concert series kicks off today at Georgeson Botanical Garden. The concert series offers 12 weeks of family-friendly performances throughout the summer.

The performances, organized by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning, are at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 10. The concerts are free, but donations to support the botanical garden are welcome.