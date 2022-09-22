A special Fairbanks farewell is slated for Saturday’s show at the Music and More Performance series at First United Methodist Church, 915 Second Ave.
Each month, the church holds a performance that is free to attend. Any freewill offerings go to the performers (80%) and to keep the church lights on (20%).
Michael Schaeffer is on tap to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. He is a local actor, director, storyteller, National Poetry Slam poet and funny man who recently published his fifth book of pop culture humor and verse.
Originally from South Dakota, Schaeffer has lived in Fairbanks since 2006. He is about to retire from teaching English at West Valley High School. His plan, according to a press release, is to move to Iowa. On purpose.
His farewell performance will celebrate odes to Star Wars, Pac Man fever, Beowulf brooding, volcanic eruptions, poisoned underpants, the Mona Lisa and a memorable spin on the three little pigs.
His second poem of the night was inspired by current events, specifically the vandalizing of the iconic Mona Lisa painting.
“I hope that the title might allude to the evening’s playful, humorous content and also indicate to any fans and followers that this will involve some new content — to compliment some older chestnuts,” he said, in a press release.
The third concert in the series will feature the Badger Street Jazz Combo, at 2 p.m. Oct. 9.
