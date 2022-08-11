Sheldon Jackson College

The Sheldon Jackson College campus is pictured from Eastern Channel in Sitka. James Poulson/Daily Sitka Sentinel

 James Poulson/Daily Sitka Sentinel

Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum is seeking proposals for its Winter Lecture / Culture Share Series to be held on Zoom between November and March 2023. Speakers are invited to propose to give a 30-45 minute Zoom presentation in one of six categories for the Winter Series. The categories are:

• Talk on your art form or culture or relevant topic;