The University of Alaska Museum of the North is offering a March 14 workshop for teens to explore connections between art and science.
The ARTSci workshop will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. and will focus on aurora art. Participants will explore the science and stories behind the aurora and make art inspired by the northern skies through a unique painting technique.
Teens ages 13-18 are invited to sign up for the ARTSci Workshop: Aurora Art. Preregistration is required. The registration deadline is today.
To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/uamnteenworkshop.