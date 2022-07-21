When the RMS Titanic set sail in 1912, it was one of the most luxurious ships that the world had ever seen. Something about the ship’s decadence and elegance — even in the face of disaster — will forever capture the imagination.
“Behind the Scenes” on Wednesday, July 27, will be the second in a two-part after-hours presentation series this summer at the Fountainhead Antique Auto & Fashion Museum. Shawn Pokrop from the Fashion Archives & Museum of Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania and the Auto Museum’s current fashion intern will give an in-depth and exciting look at the design process for their newest behind the scenes look, “Movie Fashion: Titanic.”