Fashion intern Shawn Pokrop will give an in-depth look at the design process for their newest presentation, “Movie Fashion: Titanic.” Courtesy Fountainhead Antique Auto & Fashion Museum

When the RMS Titanic set sail in 1912, it was one of the most luxurious ships that the world had ever seen. Something about the ship’s decadence and elegance — even in the face of disaster — will forever capture the imagination.

“Behind the Scenes” on Wednesday, July 27, will be the second in a two-part after-hours presentation series this summer at the Fountainhead Antique Auto & Fashion Museum. Shawn Pokrop from the Fashion Archives & Museum of Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania and the Auto Museum’s current fashion intern will give an in-depth and exciting look at the design process for their newest behind the scenes look, “Movie Fashion: Titanic.”

