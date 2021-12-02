Penguin’s Dogma
Penguin’s Dogma is a Unity practice project put onto Steam for $6.99 and it’s great. I was able to beat the game on all modes in under 2 hours, and could refund it on Steam if I wanted to – but I’m never going to, because it’s amazing. Penguin’s Dogma is a game where you walk around a tiny prison facility inhabited by waddling murderous penguins, picking up rotisserie chickens and wine to increase your dash stamina lest a penguin see you and chase you until you hide in a locker right in front of it. If and when the penguins do chase you, corny cartoon motion lines cover the screen borders and really loud music that sounds like it came from Hello Kitty starts blaring while they airplane-waddle at high velocity.
If and when the penguins catch you, you’re treated to a cutscene of one of them brutally beating the player character while cyan blood hits the screen. For something blatantly stilted and patched-together, Penguin’s Dogma is a hilarious parody of both itself and the survival horror genre, particularly the niche of lore-heavy walking simulators that have slowly taken it over in the indie scene. Slender, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Hello Neighbor, Bendy and the Ink Machine – all place a lot of emphasis on their atmosphere and lore, to varying levels of efficacy, and all contain a similar, albeit better-masked, level of technical jank. Penguin’s Dogma, though, doesn’t care about plot or pretense at all. The entire game takes place inside one tiny building and all the music is from Incompetech. The lore is jokingly skimmed over, only really delivered in the surreal opening and ending cutscenes of Real Mode. The penguins represent little to no actual threat because they have simple, predictable AI and are easy to trap. The game goes so far as to call itself “trashy” in one of its game over screens. It genuinely might be one of the few thoughtfully-constructed asset flips on Steam.
Mon Amour
Onion Games kind-of-sort-of did it again. Mon Amour has significantly less runtime than their other arcade-style games, but is also a lot more approachable; levels can be selected when going for completion, the control scheme is simpler than that of even Million Onion Hotel, and the core strategy is far less multifarious and unforgiving this time around, simply requiring that you juggle colliding with items at the right time with avoiding encroaching buildings. Mon Amour is based on a minigame called XINGISKAN from moon, and I frankly have to laud any attempt to turn XINGISKAN into anything other than the exercise in infuriation that it originally was. This especially since Mon Amour succeeds in that regard and has a funny glitch where all the characters’ faces are replaced by three black dots. Onion Games fans will also be familiar with Mon Amour’s structure and score attack elements, which derive from Million Onion Hotel – a break every 10 levels and differences of magnitudes between beginner and experienced player scores. The $8.99 price tag may be a bit dubious for some, but Mon Amour should please most. Far from the masocore tedium of Flappy Bird (a common comparison despite its being closer to a more forgiving Swing Copters), it’s a game you can get through with a few hours of practice, and definitely a good introduction to Onion Games’ catalog.
Gaget is a video game developer and critic. He is a neutral game reviewer.