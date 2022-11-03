There’s a lot about the band Making Movies that makes you take a moment to recalibrate. Start with the name. Is it an activity — creating cinema? A Dire Straits cover band?
No, they don’t make movies.
Yes, it is an homage to the seminal Dire Straits album from 1980.
Then you click “play” on one of their songs. Depending on which one you choose, you might get lulled into a bit of a salsa sway, or you might get rocked back on your heels by the blast of distorted guitars, or you might slide into a funk groove. The syncopated rhythms add to the band’s highly kinetic energy, which definitely falls into the all-of-the-above-and-then-some approach to making music.
Making Movies, which will perform at Hering Auditorium this Saturday, Nov. 5, is made up of two brothers, Enrique Chi and Diego Chi, both from Panama but raised in Kansas City. Enrique is a vocalist, guitarist and songwriter. Diego is a bassist and experimental vocalist. Percussionist Juan-Carlos Chaurand is from Mexico, and the newest member of the band, drummer Duncan Burnett, is from Kansas City. The foursome effortlessly and inventively reform classic rock with African-derived percussion and styles like rumba, merengue, mambo and cumbia.
Making Movies formed 12 years ago and had been on a heavy tour schedule for a decade, building an admiring circle of critics and an ever-growing base of fans. They were about to climb even higher with a performance at Alt.Latino’s SXSW, followed by an appearance with Los Lobos in Panama, when the Covid-19 pandemic pulled the plug on everything.
Out of the silence came the band’s latest album, XOPA.
Enrique Chi explained the genesis for the project in an interview with Remezcla, a media company that focuses on Latin American culture.
“Our concern was, ‘What if this is the last record we ever made?’ It felt like the most important thing at the time, to keep the idea that music can take you on a journey. It’s the dark and traumatic histories and the amazing resilience and beauty that make us who we are.”
Trouble and triumph are touchstone elements in their music. The band uses the stage as a platform from which to share their views on issues like immigration and injustice.
“I don’t believe that as artists we should dictate what social change needs to be. But I think that it is our responsibility to ask those questions and to ask that of our audience,” Enrique said in an interview with NPR. “I think that what’s really powerful about the song is that the song really relies on a faith that if you just ask people to raise their voice you’re going to find more people that believe in justice versus those that believe in injustice.”
The social aspect of music extends to their community work. The band has launched a youth songwriter program they call the Rebel Song Academy. They also make time for school shows, which they’ll be doing in Fairbanks next Monday, Nov. 7, for local students as part of a cooperative agreement between the Fairbanks Arts Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
The band has a clever and educational series of music videos to help those whose Spanish has gotten a little rusty (or nonexistent). Go to the official Making Movies YouTube channel and click on any of their “official lyric videos.” It might not make you bilingual, but it might help you hang in a little better with the riffs and rumbas headed your way.
Making Movies will perform at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5, in Hering Auditorium. Individual and subscription tickets are available at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.
Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.