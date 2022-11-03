Making Movies

Travis Young

Fairbanks Concert Association presents Making Movies. The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Hering Auditorium.

 Travis Young

There’s a lot about the band Making Movies that makes you take a moment to recalibrate. Start with the name. Is it an activity — creating cinema? A Dire Straits cover band?

No, they don’t make movies.

Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.