Fairbanks First needs your help wrangling the Moose on the Loose — again!
Moose on the Loose is a self-guided scavenger hunt that encourages the community to shop local and support small businesses here in Fairbanks. It was started in 2018 by the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation’s project Fairbanks First Shop Local.
The scavenger hunt occurs on Nov. 27, which is Shop Small Saturday, and it begins when the first local participating business opens.
It’s a great way to emphasize and support our local businesses, Project Manager Evan Wilken said.
In order to join in on the fun, customers need to stop by a participating local business and find Mortimer the Moose, which is a small orange wooden moose that will be hiding among the store’s items.
River City Cafe, Forget-Me-Not Books, Bagels & Brew, Arctic Traveler’s Gift Shop and many other small businesses are participating in the hunt this year.
Customers will need to pick up a free Moose on the Loose passport at the first business they visit, on which they will receive a stamp for each time they find Mortimer. Each stamp will count as an entry toward a raffle, and the more stamps a customer receives, the higher chance they’ll win a prize.
The participating businesses have donated a variety of items for the raffle contest, including a sterling silver amber moose necklace from AK Gold n’ Gems and a moose mosaic kit from Northern Whimsy Art Studio. There will also be gift cards ranging from $25-$50, jewelry, ornaments, cards and other delightful prizes.
“There’s no purchase necessary,” Wilken said. It is simply a way to encourage locals to discover what community-owned businesses have to offer, but participation is completely free.
If customers want to visit all the participating businesses, they can find a list and a map of each store at bit.ly/3xdTs6c.
Once customers are done shopping and scavenger hunting, they can leave their passport with a staff member at the last business they visit. Their passport does not need to be completely stamped to finish for the day.
Participants should keep an eye out for information on the raffle drawing in the email they submit with their passport.