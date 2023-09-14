My wife and I nearly missed seeing playwright Brianna Allen's play MOMologues.

Here is why. We accidentally grabbed printed tickets to another future show, and we had no time to drive back home before showtime. A ticket taker at The Basement black box theater had a printed list of ticket buyers and waved us inside. No ticket, no problem in Fairbanks. You think that courtesy would have happened in New York or Chicago? Ya think!

Contact Hank Nuwer at Hanknuwer@newsminer.com