The band Modern Natives is hosting a charity event this weekend with Goldie’s AK to support the Boys and Girls club of Fairbanks and the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living. The band is currently on tour and will be performing across Alaska throughout the summer.
“We all have roots here,” said guitarist and vocalist Nick Hudson. “We want to give back to the community that’s given us so much love and care.”
It will be the band’s second year hosting a charity event in Fairbanks. The band arrived in Alaska two weeks ago after touring in the Midwest and some of Canada the past few months.
“Once you get good enough as a band, you get tight, and then you do that on stage and the response from the crowd is wonderful,” said Dezy Hall, who plays guitar, bass and drums. “The partying, the dancing with the crowd, that feels great.”
Hall started Modern Natives in 2010 with vocalist and bassist Savannah LaBua joining later. They moved to Alaska from South Florida in 2021 and met Hudson at an open mic night.
“By January 2022, the three of us decided to do a tour,” Hall said. “We toured to Florida and we met Austin [Diaz]. [He] and I grew up in the same scene in South Florida.” After the tour, Diaz joined the band as guitarist.
The band focuses on a mix between punk rock and alternative rock while adding their own flare.
“I guess my favorite part is that all of us have different musical backgrounds and inspirations,” Hudson said. Hall added that they “cross over a little bit of everything.”
Their songs dive into current social justice issues including topics of mental health, environmentalism, abortion, the economy and war.
“It’s the things that people are nervous, maybe, to talk about,” Hudson said. “We want to get the idea out there that things are meant to be talked about and discussed.”
Their latest song, “Middle Man,” about the economy, premiered in May. Their new song, “Bullet,” written about the Ukraine war, will be coming out in a few weeks.
“It’s fun, you know, we’ll get the mosh pits here and there, and then at others people will just stand and they’ll jump around in place and it’s, you know it’s fun … definitely high energy,” Hall said. “It’s cool too when the people aren’t dancing, but they aren’t talking either ... they’re just staring at us playing every single song. So yeah, entertainment for sure, that’s what we bring to the table.”
While all four bandmates write songs, the process is collaborative, with each member contributing a different layer.
“‘Middle Man’ is a great example. We had the bare bones, right? I had a riff and a melody, and Austin had this introduction to it,” Hall explained. “So then we put Austin’s intro into the beginning of the song and Savannah filled in my jibber jabber with actual lyrics. Nick came up with some harmonies and some melodies to go along with the song as well ... so we all help, we all put in work to it.”
Being busy on tour, they don’t get much time to sit down and just jam together, so when they do, they immediately start working on a song.
“It’s so cool to see when someone’s like, ‘I have something!’ and then it just explodes,” Hudson said. LeBua added, “the opposite can be true too, though. Sometimes someone has an idea, and we all kind of scratch our heads, and we’re like, well, we’ll have to circle back to that.”
Their advice for musicians new to the industry is to get really good at one or two things, work with other artists as much as possible, and see what doors music can open for you in your community.
“That’s the thing, there’s no one right way to do it. You don’t know what material is gonna resonate with who, because it’s their interpretation. That’s not for you to decide for anybody else. So I would just say stay humble and honest to yourself and to your craft,” LeBua said.
Looking forward, they hope to do some collaborations with other local musicians and just keep making more music. The have also loved being on tour and would like to eventually go international.
“Our music is being listened to in other countries, and so we would love, you know, we’re trying to follow where the numbers go,” Hudson said. “That’s something we learned is to look where your numbers are and build your fan base that way. So yeah, it would be really cool to tour the World.”
Modern Natives next performance is the charity event benefiting the Boys and Girls club of Fairbanks and the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent living. Performances are 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave.
Entry to the event is $7 at the door or people can bring any of the following items as requested by the organizations: toiletry items (toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, tampons and other feminine products) or a Visa/Master Card gift card with minimum balance of $10.
FYI: The venue, Goldie’s AK, is 21 and older.