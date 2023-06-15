The band Modern Natives is hosting a charity event this weekend with Goldie’s AK to support the Boys and Girls club of Fairbanks and the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living. The band is currently on tour and will be performing across Alaska throughout the summer.

“We all have roots here,” said guitarist and vocalist Nick Hudson. “We want to give back to the community that’s given us so much love and care.”

