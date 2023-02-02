Caitlin Warblow and Chris Ranney

Courtesy Caitlin Warbelow

Caitlin Warbelow and Chris Ranney come to Warbelow’s hometown of Fairbanks after a many-year stint on Broadway with “Come From Away.”

Homegrown fiddler Caitlin Warbelow and pianist Chris Ranney will lead a one-day music and dance gathering at Goldie’s AK in downtown Fairbanks on Feb. 11, called the Midwinter Music MiniFestival.

They’ll follow up with concerts in Denali and Beaver, and also work with student musicians in those communities.

