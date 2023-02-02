Homegrown fiddler Caitlin Warbelow and pianist Chris Ranney will lead a one-day music and dance gathering at Goldie’s AK in downtown Fairbanks on Feb. 11, called the Midwinter Music MiniFestival.
They’ll follow up with concerts in Denali and Beaver, and also work with student musicians in those communities.
The two musicians are fresh off the Broadway show “Come From Away” and plan a “pay what it’s worth to you” mini-winter tour in Alaska. The first stop is Goldie’s and will include a kids Irish music workshop from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; an adult Irish music workshop from 2:30-3:30 p.m.; an open Irish session from 3:30-5 p.m.; an open contradance from 5-6:30 p.m.; and a concert at 7:30 p.m.
Come and go all day, as much as you like.
The kids workshop is open to ages 6-14 who have played a melody instrument for at least one year. The adult workshop is open to ages 15 and older who have played a melody instrument for at least one year. Advanced musicians under age 15 are also welcome. The session is free and open to everyone, including the audience. Bring your instruments. Concert seating is general admission.
Those under age 21 are welcome at all events, as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
From there, the two musicians head to Denali where they will perform at Tonglen Lake Lodge at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 to perform “Hot Tunes In The Midwinter.” The lodge is located off Mile 230 Parks Highway. Admission is “Pay What You Wish.”
Lodge owners remind potential audience members: “Don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of time to get home for the big football game.” That day is Super Bowl Sunday.
On Feb. 13, Warbelow plans to work with student violinists at Tri-Valley School.
The mid-winter Alaska tour also includes a visit to Beaver to work with student musicians in the school there and a concert for the community the next day.
“There are 11 kids in the school,” Warbelow said. “I’m really excited to work with them.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.