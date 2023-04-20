Renowned fiddler Caitlin Warbelow can hardly believe it herself, but the Interior tour she has been planning for months is finally going to happen.
She, of course, plays the fiddle and Christopher Ranney plays piano. They are fresh off a seven-year run of the popular Broadway show “Come From Away.” This microfestival is part of Warbelow’s decades-long effort to bring music to rural Alaska schools and communities.
The Interior festival had to be canceled in February when Warbelow tested positive for Covid as she landed at Fairbanks International Airport. The festival is happening this coming weekend instead, taking place Sunday, April 23, at Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., in downtown Fairbanks. The microfest is a full-day of workshops for kids and adults, and includes an open Irish session, open contradance and a concert. Participants can engage in just some or all of the scheduled events.
“So that all can attend regardless of financial situation, the price is ‘Pay what it’s worth to you,’” Warbelow said.
Participants can register online or at the door. Pre-registration is appreciated as it helps the musicians prepare for how many people plan to attend. The one-day Midwinter Music Microfestival at Goldie’s includes these activities:
• 1-2 p.m.: Kids Irish music workshop (ages 6-14)
• 2-3 p.m.: Adult Irish music workshop (ages 15 and older, for those waho have played a melody instrument for at least one year. Advance students under age 15 are also welcome.)
• 3-4:30 p.m.: Open Irish music session (Open to everyone)
• 4:30-6 p.m.: Open contradance (No experience necessary. Bring a second pair of shoes for dancing, to keep the floor clean). Lynn Basham will call the contradance.
6-7 p.m.: Dinner break (Goldie’s does not provide dinner)
7 p.m.: Concert (general seating)
Anyone under the age of 21 is welcome at all events if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Another performance will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the McKinley Community Center in the Denali Park area. The community center is located just off Mile 230 Parks Highway. (This is a venue change) Tickets are available at the door. The price is pay what you wish.
The morning of Friday, April 21, Caitlin Warbelow and Christopher Ranney will work with student musicians at Tri-Valley School in Healy.
The two musicians are in Beaver today, working with nine student musicians and performing a community concert.
The musicians are also looking for volunteers to help check-in participants on Sunday and to sell CDs and merch. As always, sponsors are welcome and appreciated. The contact email is hello@caitlinwarbelow.com.
Anyone can also contribute to Warbelow’s effort to bring music education to rural Alaska by donating online at donorbox.org/ak-music.
“I hope to be able to make these rural outreach events a regular occurrence, bringing musicians, dancers, singers and actors from my NYC life up to Alaska to share their talents in small communities,” Warbelow said. “Any money raised beyond the expenses for the April events will go toward the next batch of concerts and workshops in rural communities.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.