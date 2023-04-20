Caitlin Warblow and Chris Ranney

Courtesy Caitlin Warbelow

Caitlin Warbelow and Chris Ranney perform in the Broadway hit “Come From Away.”

Renowned fiddler Caitlin Warbelow can hardly believe it herself, but the Interior tour she has been planning for months is finally going to happen.

She, of course, plays the fiddle and Christopher Ranney plays piano. They are fresh off a seven-year run of the popular Broadway show “Come From Away.” This microfestival is part of Warbelow’s decades-long effort to bring music to rural Alaska schools and communities.

