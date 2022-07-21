“If we shadows have offended,
“If we shadows have offended,
Think but this, and all is mended,
That you have but slumber’d here,
While these visions did appear.”
Take Puck’s advice. Suspend your disbelief, and come to a clearing among the giant spruce trees at Jack Townshend Point on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Settle down around the beautiful flowers, vines and mushrooms decorating a cleverly constructed stage with secret entrances. Then decide for yourself if you are dreaming or if there are really faeries in these woods, playing with the minds of humans — and even one another.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is the most delightful of all of Shakespeare’s plays. The production, presented by Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre and directed by Carrie Seward, begins with the misfortunes of forbidden and unrequited love burdening human lovers. To pursue their respective dreams, they enter into the woods in the middle of a magical night, where mystical creatures are having their own games and celebrations. The fates of the humans and faeries become intertwined in a series of mishaps, mistakes and reversals of fortune which transform the lives of all involved.
The performers are too many to mention them all. The show has a list of characters that include 20 actors and five musicians, every one delivering a flawless performance. The main performers (the King and Queen of both faeries and humans, the lovers and the mischievous Puck) are deservedly the centers of attention for most of the show, but be sure to look around so as not to miss the performances of other characters on stage and sometimes in the audience, who add greatly to the fun.
The play within the play concept, which Shakespeare often includes in his works, is particularly entertaining in this performance. The enormously exaggerated personalities of each of the players elicits uninterrupted laughter from the audience throughout their “rehearsal” and their portrayal of a tragedy reminiscent of Romeo and Juliet.
Instrumental music is perfectly interspersed through the performance to set the mood or accompany dreams, spell-casting and comical events. The enchanting set and elaborate costumes are obviously the result of a shared vision of a more than 30-person crew. All involved are to be congratulated for their contributions.
The production is faithful to the unabridged Shakespeare play, so it is a bit long — nearly three hours. But the fast pace of the plot, the intriguing characters, and the verbal and physical antics keep the attention of the audience, including the children who attended. There is little of the arcane Elizabethan vernacular in the comedy, making it even more enjoyable to those of us who were not English majors.
In fact, spontaneous audience participation is encouraged in some portions of the production. Even if you have seen “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” many times in the past, this cast and crew will make you feel as if you are seeing it for the first time.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” runs at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through July 31 outdoors at Jack Townshend Point on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at fairbanksshakespeare.org or at the box office before showtime. The performance should be considered rated PG and suitable for all ages.
Terri-Lynn Coleman lives in Fairbanks and is involved in the Interior’s theater scene.