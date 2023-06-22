The much anticipated 41st annual Midnight Sun Festival will be taking place downtown on Saturday as well as the 41st annual Midnight Sun Run 10k that goes from the University of Alaska Fairbanks to Pioneer Park.
The festival will feature more vendors than ever before with over 150 places to shop for retail items, crafts, and of course, yummy food.
There will also be over 30 live performances happening across three stages. There will be local bands such as the Fairbanks Community Jazz Band, Modern Natives, Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust and many more. There will also be dance/acrobatic performances by Cirque Alaska, Dance Theatre Fairbanks, Golden Heart Performing Arts, Jewels of the North Belly Dancing and more.
The Midnight Sun Festival is the largest 12 hour festival in Alaska going from noon to midnight and it is totally free.
There will also be a vintage car show in front of the courthouse and 3 on 3 basketball on 1st avenue happening from noon to 7 p.m.
The other highly anticipated event is the Midnight Sun Run which will start at 10 p.m. at UAF patty center.
“I expect about 3,000 people will sign up,” Race Director Wendy Cloyd said. “People come from all over the world. It’s a bucket race list.”
So far this year there are contestants signed up from 7 different countries and 41 states.
One of the race’s most anticipated aspects is the costume contest. The categories for this year are “Alaskan Wildlife,” as in dressing up as your favorite Alaskan animal, “Wild-life in Alaska,” as in dressing up as your crazy life in Alaska or, as always, “anything goes,” where people get to show off their creativity and style.
“There’s some really awesome prizes this year,” Cloyd said. “We’ve got arctic sun VR sessions, gift cards from the Prospector, Cold Stone, Food Factory, Tommy G’s. Splash and Dash detailing, Yellow Bird Yoga, Sipping Streams, and lots more.” Those are all just for the costume contest winners.
Pre-race activities will begin at 7 p.m. at the UAF patty center parking lot. There will be games for kids, a disk golf course set up by the Fairbanks disk golf club, and aerial performances by Golden Hearts Performing Arts who will also be leading a group warm up before the race. Judging for the costume contest will begin at 9 p.m.
“There will be three waves of runners. There’s the elite, who are really trying to win first place. Then there’s the orange bibs who will finish in around 50 minutes or more. And then the last group is the blue bibs who probably will finish in more than 50 minutes,” Cloyd said. The groups will leave 1 minute after each other, but timing is chipped so times won’t be affected.
The first male is expected to come to the finish line at Pioneer park at around 10:32 p.m. with the first female expected to come in around 10:37. First place finishers will receive cash prizes and all other finishers will get a medal.
There will also be first place awards given out for each age group. The awards ceremony will be held around 11. As soon as runners completer their race, they will be able to see their times by scanning a QR code at the finish line.
KTVF will be streaming the whole race live so if spectators can’t make it in person, they can watch it online or on-air.
The $1500 Paula Kothe Midnight Sun Run Scholarship will also be awarded at the finish line. This year’s recipient is Riga Grubius, who just graduated from West Valley High School.