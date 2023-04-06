A confusion of adjectives and nouns swirl around the singular act known as Meow Meow. She has been called the queen of kamikaze cabaret for her antic mix of torch songs, light opera, one-liners and slapstick that alternates between soulful and uproarious. You can come up with your own description when she performs for the Fairbanks Concert Association this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Salisbury Theatre at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
But a warning: She just might leave you speechless.
As a critic for The Evening Standard UK wrote, “There are not many women who can stun an audience into pin-drop silence with an exquisitely delivered torch song one moment and rock the rafters with laughter the next.”
The persona of Meow Meow is intertwined with the person of Melissa Madden-Gray. She got her start as a performer in Australia, where she was born and raised. She was a soloist in the Young Dancers Theater in Victoria for six years, and appeared in Australian television and film. Along the way, she earned a Bachelor of Laws/Bachelor of Arts with honors in fine arts and German from the University of Melbourne, graduated from the Western Australia Academy of Performing Arts, and studied theater in Berlin.
She specializes in the Weimar repertoire and French chanson, and has appeared in musical and stage productions as varied as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Guys and Dolls” and “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.”
Her resume spans an equally eclectic range of artists and groups, including David Bowie, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Tanglewood Music Festival and Joe’s Pub. She also has a longstanding relationship with the jazz group Pink Martini.
Meow Meow often augments her show with audience members who unexpectedly find themselves as co-stars on the stage.
“I’m obsessed with live theater and the fleshiness and the realness,” she said, “which is why I often do get out into the audience.”
The audience might in fact be the true star of a Meow Meow show. For all the spectacle she offers, she speaks movingly about the social importance of live performance individually and collectively. (She notes, however, that “a fabulous audience is required.”)
“I think at its best it connects you with humanity and reminds you of your commonality and your difference.”
“It’s a precious thing, a theater experience, and that’s really what I’m highlighting in the show,” she said. “Anything could happen. Who knows where it will go?”
The unpredictability of a show lies in its variation from one performance to the next and in how each show is perceived by each person. She is intrigued by the responses of different audience members, all of them having a good time, but some of them fully participating (sometimes bodily) while others just observe.
She honors the differences.
“We are real. We are not televisions. We are all these complicated bundles of nerves,” she said. “Be careful. Be careful with each other.”
From the first spotlight to the final bow, the mélange of lowbrow and highbrow reflects Meow Meow’s philosophy of celebrating the common along with the exalted. She says art is necessary and not “an elitist affectation.” Out of great crises comes great art, but art also offers relief from daily difficulties by inviting people to sit alone in a darkened theater until they feel the sudden delight of connection between performer and each other.
That is her work on stage, she said.
“It’s for people to feel joy, joy, joy.”
Meow Meow’s performance is the first in the three-part Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival, presented by the Fairbanks Concert Association. The second installment, on April 15, features the Emmet Cohen Trio with Cyrille Aimée and local student musicians. The third performance of the jazz festival — and the final one of FCA’s 75th season — will be by Pink Martini featuring China Forbes on May 14.
Individual and subscription tickets can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.
