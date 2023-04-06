A confusion of adjectives and nouns swirl around the singular act known as Meow Meow. She has been called the queen of kamikaze cabaret for her antic mix of torch songs, light opera, one-liners and slapstick that alternates between soulful and uproarious. You can come up with your own description when she performs for the Fairbanks Concert Association this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Salisbury Theatre at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

But a warning: She just might leave you speechless.

Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.