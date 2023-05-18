The performance of 500-year-old musical stunts on a modern piano needs a special pianist. Enter Medieval Keynieval — aka well-known Fairbanks pianist Paul Krejci.
This very atypical classical piano recital is the next performance of the Music & More series at Fairbanks First United Church, 915 Second Ave. It’s at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
Krejci — as Keynieval — will present medieval music, spanning about 250 years from 1260 to 1520, with all the composers born before the 16th century. The music is unusual and intriguing, moving and bizarre, beautiful and thought-provoking.
“It offers a unique window into a world that is over five centuries old,” according to a news release about the event. “In addition to being splendidly entertained, you are sure to learn a great deal from this man who is well-versed in the history of music, both modern and medieval.”
Krejci grew up in Fairbanks, studied classical piano with James and Karen Johnson, taught the the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and has performed as a solo and collaborative pianist and keyboardist throughout Alaska, as well as in Italy, Austria, Japan, China and Australia.
Admission to Music & More is by donation. The ongoing program offers family-oriented entertainment for all ages, each month. The series features mostly music but occasionally readings, drama or dance.
Looking ahead to June, the featured entertainment will be Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust. The band combines elements of folk, pop, alt-country and old-time into a progressive string band package that is unexpected and satisfying. Their songs range from the cinematic to the intimate, from the personal to the global, and from the familiar to the uncommon. That performance will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, vocalist Kirsten Blair will present a program of classical and modern music. She recently completed a doctorate in applied voice at Arizona State University. Now at home in Fairbanks, she maintains a virtual and in-person studio as a teacher and coach. She also serves as board president of Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre. She will be accompanied by this month’s featured artist, Paul Krejci.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.