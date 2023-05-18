Paul Krejci

Paul Krejci will perform 250 years worth of music from medieval times, as Medieval Keynieval. This is the latest performance from Music & More, an ongoing series of family entertainment.

Music & More

 Music & More

The performance of 500-year-old musical stunts on a modern piano needs a special pianist. Enter Medieval Keynieval — aka well-known Fairbanks pianist Paul Krejci.

This very atypical classical piano recital is the next performance of the Music & More series at Fairbanks First United Church, 915 Second Ave. It’s at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.