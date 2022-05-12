The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on pollinators during family programs in May.
The self-guided Early Explorers program is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. Through May 14, families can participate in a museum hunt-and-find, pick up a free take-home activity — while supplies last — and explore hands-on activities at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Junior Curators, designed for children 6 and older with an adult, will be held at the museum on Saturday, May 14, from 2-4 p.m. Families are invited to drop in for activities and a themed scavenger hunt. Materials for at-home explorations will also be available.
These programs are included with admission and are free for members.
For more information about museum events, visit www.uaf.edu/museum or call 907-474-7505.