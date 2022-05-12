Pollinators

Photo by Thalles Pereira

A field guide to the bumble bees of Alaska has recently been published. A bumble bee (Bombus sp.) lands on a Northern Yarrow (Achillea borealis) in Denali National Park.

 Photo by Thalles Pereira

The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on pollinators during family programs in May.

The self-guided Early Explorers program is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. Through May 14, families can participate in a museum hunt-and-find, pick up a free take-home activity — while supplies last — and explore hands-on activities at bit.ly/uamnhandson.

Junior Curators, designed for children 6 and older with an adult, will be held at the museum on Saturday, May 14, from 2-4 p.m. Families are invited to drop in for activities and a themed scavenger hunt. Materials for at-home explorations will also be available.

These programs are included with admission and are free for members.

For more information about museum events, visit www.uaf.edu/museum or call 907-474-7505.

