Fairbanks Arts will host two exhibitions in May: “Sentience” by Aldona Jonaitis and “alaskaWILD 2023” by the Alaska Society of Outdoor and Nature Photographers (ASONP). The exhibitions will be on view May 5–27 in the Bear Gallery with a First Friday opening reception from 5-7 p.m. May 5
“Sentience” by Aldona Jonaitis is inspired by the sentient nature and beauty of animals, exploring animals’ connection to the world and their unique aesthetic qualities through pastels. Jonaitis aims to convey the outer appearance of her animal subjects, possibly revealing their interior attributes.
“Sentience” calls to protect the conscious, mindful, and sentient subjects of Jonaitis’s work from humanity’s venal and egocentric actions — climate change, the devastation of the environment for profit, rapid plant and animal extinctions, and the destruction of the oceans.
Jonaitis was born in New York City and started painting and drawing horses at a young age.
Discovering art history in college, Jonaitis received a Ph.D. in Northwest Coast Indigenous Art from Columbia University. Jonaitis moved to Fairbanks in 1993 to become the director of the University of Alaska Museum of the North and curate the Rose Berry Alaska Art Gallery. After retiring, Jonaitis returned to creating art rather than analyzing it. Becoming attracted to pastels for their vibrant colors, buttery feel and range of applications, Jonaitis has taken workshops with Barbara Noonan, Dawn Emerson, Marla Baggetta and Anita Lehman.
“AlaskaWILD 2023,” presented by ASONP, marks the 36th year of the annual juried photo exhibition aimed at celebrating the unique beauty and wildness of Alaska and promoting amateur and professional photographers. AlaskaWILD is the only statewide juried exhibition solely dedicated to nature photography.
“AlaskaWILD 2023” was juried by Jessica Rix, an instructor and program director at Rocky Mountain School of Photography. The juror selects each image included in the show along with various awardees. A cumulative People’s Choice Award will be awarded at the end of the traveling exhibition year after collecting public votes at all the exhibiting venues, including the Bear Gallery.
The Alaska Society of Outdoor and Nature Photographers was founded in the mid-1980s and is an educational, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting public education, self-improvement, and ethics in outdoor and nature photography.
These exhibitions are free and open to the public thanks to support from our donors and members. For more information, visit fairbanksarts.org. Bear Gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Missy Ballinghoff is the communications and outreach coordinator with the Fairbanks Arts Association.