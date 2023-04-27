Fairbanks Arts will host two exhibitions in May: “Sentience” by Aldona Jonaitis and “alaskaWILD 2023” by the Alaska Society of Outdoor and Nature Photographers (ASONP). The exhibitions will be on view May 5–27 in the Bear Gallery with a First Friday opening reception from 5-7 p.m. May 5

“Sentience” by Aldona Jonaitis is inspired by the sentient nature and beauty of animals, exploring animals’ connection to the world and their unique aesthetic qualities through pastels. Jonaitis aims to convey the outer appearance of her animal subjects, possibly revealing their interior attributes.

Missy Ballinghoff is the communications and outreach coordinator with the Fairbanks Arts Association.