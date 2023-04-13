Public reading

The Fairbanks Arts Association is presenting third-year graduate students from the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ MFA program who will share their works of fiction, nonfiction, screenplays and poetry.

The evening starts at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park. The reading will feature Cade Yongue, Aaron Salzman, KJ Janeschek, Jane, and Courtney Skaggs. The event is free and open to the public.