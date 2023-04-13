The Fairbanks Arts Association is presenting third-year graduate students from the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ MFA program who will share their works of fiction, nonfiction, screenplays and poetry.
The evening starts at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park. The reading will feature Cade Yongue, Aaron Salzman, KJ Janeschek, Jane, and Courtney Skaggs. The event is free and open to the public.
Cade Yongue is a writer from the California Bay Area who primarily writes drama but also works in fiction, screenplays and poetry. Yongue will be reading from “Homeostasis and Other Plays,” a collection of stage plays that explore themes of identity, choice and family.
Aaron Salzman is a writer and MFA/MA candidate at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. His work has been published in Quagmire Literary Magazine and is forthcoming in Artful Dodge. He’s won two Donaldson Prizes, one for fiction and one for short nonfiction, from the College of Wooster. He is the director of The Sun Star newspaper. He will be reading from a piece about the importance of trying your best despite feelings of failure and how failure is the first step toward success.
KJ Janeschek is a writer originally from the Midwest. Their work has appeared in or is forthcoming in Mid-American Review, Foglifter, Nimrod International Journal, HAD, Variant Lit, Split Rock Review, Hoxie Gorge Review, and elsewhere, and has won an AWP Intro Journals Project award in poetry. KJ will read poems from their thesis, titled “Line Your Pocket with Stones,” centered on identity, touch, nature, and the end of the world.
Jane is finishing an MFA at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in screenwriting but writes in all genres. She earned a B.S. in biomedical sciences with a minor in Russian language and culture and a concentration in exercise science from RIT and an M.S. in global infectious diseases with a concentration in network science from Georgetown University. Jane works as a project manager for food security and nutritional research in remote Alaska. Jane will read from her essay-screenplay hybrid nonfiction work.
Courtney Skaggs is editor in chief of Permafrost, a radio DJ at KSUA, and an MFA candidate in creative nonfiction at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Courtney’s writing has appeared in Gothic Nature, Strange Horizons, Ghost City Review, Longleaf Review, Rejection Letters, Lammergeier Magazine, Memoir Mixtapes, and UAF’s Sun Star. Courtney will be reading from their works of creative nonfiction that capture the surreal, dreamy aspects of daily lived experience on the page.