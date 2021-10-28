Fairbanks
Family Friendly
Museum Halloween: Participate in a spooky scavenger hunt and enter to win a prize. From 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Oct. 28-31 at UAF Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Dr., Fairbanks.
Trunk or Treat: Trick or treat for homemade treats and candy. From 4:30 — 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Hands on Therapy, 3065 College Rd, Fairbanks.
Haunted House Show: Experience a scary haunted house for only $5. From 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 28-30 at Tanana Valley State Fair Association, 1800 College Rd, Fairbanks.
Cookies + Scream Pop Up: Come enjoy yummy and spooky treats for Halloween. From 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Sassy Scoops, 455 3rd Ave, Fairbanks.
Halloween Event: Enjoy an indoor haunted walk with treats and surprises. From 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at North Haven Community Center, 4268 Neely Rd, Fairbanks.
Drive-Thru Haunted Trail: Drive through the haunted ice park and experience ghoulish and spooky happenings. Treats and candy provided. From 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Ice Park, 3574 Phillips Field Road, Fairbanks, AK.
Children’s Halloween Party: Come party at VFW with games, candy and food indoors for Halloween fun. From 12:30-2 p.m. on Oct. 30 at VFW Auxiliary, 342 2nd St, Fairbanks, AK)
The Mad Batter Pop-Up: Grab some delicious baked goods and spooky treats by The Mad Batter. From 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 at The Roaming Root Cellar, 372 Old Chena Pump Rd, Fairbanks, AK)
Halloween Trick or Treat Town: Come trick or treat at Pioneer Park and enjoy food trucks, train rides, fortune tellers, face painting and more Halloween fun. Enter a costume contest and win a prize. From noon — 7 p.m. on Oct. 30-31 at Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks.
Creepy Critters: Wild Dogs of the North: Dress you and your pet up in costume and enjoy candy, beverages, and a beautiful art display that will teach you all about our furry friends. From 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Creamer’s Field, 1300 College Road, Fairbanks.
Halloween Family Run: Dress up in your warmest costume and join the Running Club North for a 2k or 10k run. From 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the UAF Patty Center, 1890 Tanana Loop E, Fairbanks.
C3 Fall Festival: Play games, eat snacks, and show off your costume in a family-friendly environment. From 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at C3 Fairbanks — Community Covenant Church, 2316 McCullum Ave, Fairbanks.
Trunk or Treat: Trick or treat from trunks stuffed full of candy. First 50 adults to arrive will receive a special “grown-up” bag. From 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Shannon Park Baptist Church, 409 Lazelle Rd, Fairbanks.
Halloween Spooky Skate: Dress up in your spookiest costume and ice skate around for treats, candy, and a free skate pass for a future visit. From 1:30 -2:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, 1920 Lathrop St, Fairbanks.
Howl & Growl: Trick or treating for pets and people. Come enjoy candy, treats, a photo backdrop and enter your pet into a costume contest for fun prizes. From 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital, 425 Harold Bentley Ave, Fairbanks.
Halloween Spooktacular: Come enjoy a chilling arrangement of your favorite spooky songs performed by the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the C.W. Davis Concert Hall, 1708 Tanana Loop, Fairbanks.
Adults Only
Frank-N-Steins Beer Fest 21+: Enjoy live music, samples from local breweries, delicious food and enter a costume contest for amazing prizes. From 6-11 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Pioneer Park Centennial Center, 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks.
Adult Halloween Costume Party: Food, drinks, and fun will be provided, as well as a costume contest with prizes given out to the top three winners. Starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 at VFW Auxiliary, 342 2nd St, Fairbanks.
North Pole
Fall Festival: Come play games and enjoy popcorn, candy, and prizes while dressed in your best costume. From 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 30 at First Baptist Church North Pole, 609 E 5th Ave, North Pole.
Drive-Thru Trick or Treat: The North Pole Police department is hosting a drive-thru trick or treat with loads of candy. From 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 125 Snowman Lane, in North Pole.
Healy
Trunk or Treat: Trunks full of delicious candy will be available for everyone to trick or treat out of. From 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Tri-Valley Community Center, 1 Healy Spur Rd, Healy.
Nenana
Trunk or Treat: Come trick or treating in fun costumes and find yummy treats and candy for all ages. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Nenana City School parking lot, 406 E 2nd Street, Nenana.