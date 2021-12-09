The grand opening and judging of the 2021 Winter Lights Walk, held by the Fairbanks Parks and Recreation department, will commence Saturday.
After a long week of decorating trees, local businesses are ready to amaze the community with their creativity and lights. Everyone can come admire the dazzling trees and cast their vote on their favorite one.
“The main purpose of the event is so people can come out, take a look at the trees, pick which one they like the best, and place their vote for that tree,” recreation specialist Eric Engman said. The spruce trees are all various sizes, and the businesses were able to sponsor them at various sponsorship levels with $250 trees, $500, and a $1,500 title tree.
Usibelli Coal Mine and Aurora Energy Solutions took on the task of sponsoring the title tree, so theirs will be the first large tree that visitors see by the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center.
This will be the second Winter Lights Walk in Fairbanks, and the Parks and Recreation department is hoping to turn it into an annual activity. The first Winter Lights Walk occurred in 2019, and was held in conjunction with the Morris Thompson’s holiday bazaar, but was put on pause in 2020 due to Covid-19. As the pandemic fades in the coming years, Parks and Recreation is hoping to turn this event into a week-long activity with caroling, window decorating contests, and more.
The 2021 Winter Lights Walk will be plenty of fun for all ages. There will be hot cocoa to keep you warm and delicious cookies for eating, plus there’ll reindeer for petting. The reindeer will be led around by Santa’s elves, and if you’re nice they’ll let you take a photo with them. The reindeer visit was made possible by Denali State Bank, which decided to sponsor the reindeer as well as sponsoring a tree to decorate.
The walking route is about a half a mile through Griffin Park, and will have over 10 trees decorated with twinkling lights. It begins and ends at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, with a turnaround point at the Centennial Bridge. The voting station will be set up at the Visitors Center, along with a donation station for Toys for Tots and the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Each person will receive a free ticket to place their vote, but if your heart is set on a certain tree winning, then make sure to bring some donations. Each donation, which can either be a new unopened toy for Toys for Tots or unopened canned food for the Food Bank, can get you up to five tickets per item, Engman said.
“Whichever tree wins, that business gets to pick the charity or nonprofit that the entire pool of sponsorship money will go to,” Engman said. Thanks to Foundation Health Partners, who donated money to help cover the fees and costs of the event, 100% of the tree sponsorship money will go toward the chosen charity or nonprofit organization.
“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Engman said. “The community wins because they get a really cool outdoor activity that they can come check out, the charity and nonprofit community wins because three different organizations are going to benefit from donations, and the business community wins because they get to come out and be an active part of the community during the holidays.”
The winner of the tree contest and the charity or nonprofit organization that they choose will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page in the following weeks, which you can access at bit.ly/3EDHpC4.
The 2021 Winter Lights Walk will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Griffin Park on Dunkel Street in Fairbanks.