Singer and songwriter Hannah Bethel is bringing live music back to Fairbanks this week.
Hannah Bethel is an indie pop/country artist who explores raw and deep emotions in the songs she produces. She takes her experiences in life, from pure love to painful loss, and creates lyrics that allow the audience to feel it all with her. Bethel has been writing songs since she was 13 years old, and produced her first album at age 17.
Bethel grew up in the Wisconsin-Michigan area and started off touring around the Midwest until she headed to Tennessee to kick off her music career.
“I went to Nashville when I was 18 to pursue music full-time,” Bethel said. “It’s been nothing short of adventure after adventure since.”
Bethel’s music is influenced by artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Willie Nelson and The Eagles, which is reflected in her songs which feature country, rock and pop elements. The audience can dance along to Bethel’s singing and strumming of her guitar during her live concert this week.
“They can expect to hear all of my music that’s out now,” Bethel said. “I’ve released four albums. The older albums I’ll have physical copies available, and that’s the only place you can get the old albums now, is if you come to a live show.”
Bethel will also be playing music from her new unreleased EP, which is coming out in early 2022. She’s excited to share everything she’s been working on with the crowd, and is delighted to be back performing in Alaska.
“There’s so much that I love about Alaska. I have family in Fairbanks, so I love seeing them,” Bethel said. “For five years in a row, I went to Valdez and played in the Women’s Salmon Derby, which was amazing.”
Hannah Bethel’s live shows will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23, 28 and 29 at the Turtle Club, 2098 Old Steese Highway North, in Fox.
