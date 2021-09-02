The Fairbanks Arts Association is bringing a literary reading and new art exhibit to the Bear Gallery for September.
The reading features University of Alaska Fairbanks author Joseph Holt and UAF faculty members Daryl Farmer and Sara Eliza Johnson. Holt will be debuting his award-winning collection of short stories, “Golden Heart Parade.” Holt grew up in South Dakota, graduated from the Center for Writers at the University of Southern Mississippi, and is a term assistant professor in English at UAF. Farmer is the author of two books, “Bicycling beyond the Divide,” a nonfiction travel narrative, and “Where We Land,” a collection of short fictional stories. Johnson grew up in Stratford, Connecticut, and teaches creative writing at UAF. She is the author of the poetry books “Bone Map and Vapor.” The free reading will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in the Bear Gallery.
Masked individuals are welcome, with a cap of 20 audience members.
September’s First Friday exhibit features works by Avery Skaggs in the show “Home: Disability & Creativity in a Pandemic Lockdown.”
Born and raised in Juneau, Skaggs began exploring paint as soon as he could sit upright in his wheelchair. Avery works in a style often called abstract expressionism and has exhibited numerous solo and group shows in the capital city since 2010. “Home: Disability & Creativity in a Pandemic Lockdown” is a body of works he created almost entirely in a newly-fashioned art studio in his garage, an alternative space created by his team when access to his previous community studio space was unexpectedly lost due to the pandemic.
Bear Gallery is on the third floor of the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. The exhibit is on display through Sept. 24. The gallery will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, for the opening day. Visitors are highly encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The gallery currently has a 15-guest limit in place.
For more information on the reading or exhibit, visit fairbanksarts.org or call 907-251-8386.