The Fairbanks Arts Association is bringing a new exhibit to the Bear Gallery for September.
September’s First Friday exhibit features works by Avery Skaggs in the show “Home: Disability & Creativity in a Pandemic Lockdown.”
Born and raised in Juneau, Skaggs began exploring paint as soon as he could sit upright in his wheelchair. Avery works in a style often called abstract expressionism and has exhibited numerous solo and group shows in the capital city since 2010. “Home: Disability & Creativity in a Pandemic Lockdown” is a body of works he created almost entirely in a newly-fashioned art studio in his garage, an alternative space created by his team when access to his previous community studio space was unexpectedly lost due to the pandemic.
Bear Gallery is on the third floor of the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. The exhibit is on display through Sept. 24. Visitors are highly encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The gallery currently has a 15-guest limit in place.
For more information on the reading or exhibit, visit fairbanksarts.org or call 907-251-8386.