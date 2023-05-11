Fairbanks Arts Association is hosting an artist talk with Aldona Jonaitis titled “Channeling Rosa Bonheur,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the Bear Gallery. The talk will begin with Bonheur, the most distinguished 19th-century European painter of horses and other animals, who lived from 1822-1899 and inspired Jonaitis at a young age.
As a girl, Jonaitis was captivated by “The Horse Fair” (1855), a Rosa Bonheur painting hanging at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and began drawing and painting horses. Jonaitis was born in New York City, received her Ph.D. in Northwest Coast Indigenous Art from Columbia University and moved to Fairbanks in 1993 to become the Director of the University of Alaska Museum of the North and curate the Rose Berry Alaska Art Gallery.