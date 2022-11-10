At 11 a.m. today at the North Pole Branch Library, a bench will be dedicated to Helen Bentley, whose contributions made the bench possible. The bench, created by artist John Deruyter, is in the shape of an open book and was donated by Friends of the North Pole Branch.
K-12 students are encouraged to submit entries to Your Favorite Book Art Contest at Noel Wien Library or North Pole Branch. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Students will create art inspired by their favorite book on a maximum size of 12 inches by 12 inches with their name, grade and contact information written on the back. Winners will be selected from categories from grades kindergarten through second, third through sixth, and seventh through 12th. All art will be displayed at Noel Wien’s Winter Open House on Dec. 2, and winning art will be displayed in Noel Wien Library for the month of December.
From 4-6 p.m. Dec. 2, Noel Wien Library will host a Winter Open House. The event will feature activities like a first Friday art exhibit of the ‘Your Favorite Book Art Constest’ from K-12 students, music by members of the West Valley Jazz Band, the Festival of Trees favorite tree contest, Berry Room mural talks, crafts for children, “Stump the Librarian” trivia, a used book sale, drawing prizes and hot cider.
The festival of trees will run from Dec. 1-31 at theNoel Wien Library. Local nonprofit organizations decorate trees for the month of December. Residents can vote for their favorite tree throughout the month and go on the scavenger hunt in the trees at the Open House on Dec. 2.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com