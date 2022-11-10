Noel Wien Public Library

Bench dedication

At 11 a.m. today at the North Pole Branch Library, a bench will be dedicated to Helen Bentley, whose contributions made the bench possible. The bench, created by artist John Deruyter, is in the shape of an open book and was donated by Friends of the North Pole Branch.

