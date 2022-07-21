Take a walk in the woods with forester Glen Holt on Saturday, July 23, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Ballaine Lake on Farmers Loop Road. Holt, a forester with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, will lead the walk into Interior Alaska’s boreal forest.
Along the way, Holt will identify common trees and shrubs and discuss small woodlot forest management, basic boreal forest biology, common insect pests and diseases, and which trees to cut during forest improvement. He also will outline the principles of wildfire defensible space. Participants will measure tree diameter and height and bore into a few trees to determine their age and growth relationships within the forest.