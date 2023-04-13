Lathrop Student Musicians

These student musicians will present the chamber music they are preparing for the Alaska School Activities Association State Solo and Ensemble competition on May 12 and 13. Music & More

Student musicians from Lathrop High School will perform chamber music at the next Music & More performance on at Fairbanks First United Methodist Church.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. April 22 at the church at 915 Second Ave., part of the ongoing Music & More series. The student musicians will present solo and small ensemble literature on a variety of instruments and voices as they prepare for the Alaska School Activities Association State Solo and Ensemble competition on May 12 and 13.

