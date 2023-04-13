Student musicians from Lathrop High School will perform chamber music at the next Music & More performance on at Fairbanks First United Methodist Church.
The performance begins at 7 p.m. April 22 at the church at 915 Second Ave., part of the ongoing Music & More series. The student musicians will present solo and small ensemble literature on a variety of instruments and voices as they prepare for the Alaska School Activities Association State Solo and Ensemble competition on May 12 and 13.
The Music & More series features primarily local artists offering family-oriented entertainment for all ages. Each month, performances highlight music or drama, dance or readings. Admission is free, with donations accepted at the door. Donations for this performance help the Lathrop High School musicians with their competitor-related expenses.
Looking ahead: On Saturday, May 27, local pianist Paul Krejci will masquerade as Medieval Keynieval. He will perform more than 500-year-old musical stunts on modern piano.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Ryan Bowers and The Brain Trust will perform. Bowers grew up in Fairbanks. His band combines elements of folks, pop, alt-country, and old-time into a progressive string band package. The result is unexpected and satisfying.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.