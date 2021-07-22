KUAC has added 360TV to its television channel lineup. KUAC TV 9.9 will air the 360TV channel year-round, providing Alaska public affairs, arts, culture, science and health programming.
Included with 360TV (formerly known as 360 North) will be “Gavel Alaska,” unedited live and tape-delayed coverage of state government activities, including the Alaska Legislature when it is in session.
360TV is Alaska’s public affairs source and the most widely distributed television channel in Alaska. It is dedicated to Alaska programming, information about Alaska and content of interest to Alaskans. The mission is to provide unique Alaska programs, original statewide productions and events for broadcast and streaming on the web.
KUAC TV 9.9 will be accessible on broadcast television and by re-scanning digital tuners in televisions in Fairbanks, North Pole and surrounding areas.
KUAC is a service of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Visit KUAC.org for more information.