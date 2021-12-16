“Dark Winter Nights: True Stories from Alaska” presents a Christmas television special for the first time. It premieres at 9 p.m. on Dec. 16 on KUAC-TV channel 9.1.
The hour-long program blends fiction with nonfiction and is a parody of 1980s Christmas TV specials. It features highlights from seven years of “Dark Winter Nights” woven into a story about a powerful blizzard hitting Fairbanks and threatening Christmas. The show stars Rob Prince, a University of Alaska Fairbanks communication and journalism professor and the creator-host of “Dark Winter Nights.”
“We wanted to do something special for our audience since we couldn’t have live events due to COVID,” Prince said. “I’ve always loved the cheesy, vintage Christmas specials from the ’80s, so we decided to make our own with a very Fairbanks-based spin to it.”
Featured storytellers from past shows include Sarah Manriquez, Mercia Kalloch and BJ Bennedsen, along with a live, on-stage interview Prince did with local celebrity Curry the Goat. The program also includes a musical performance by the Fairbanks-based rock band Kinky Slinky.
“Our goal was to make this one huge Fairbanks inside joke,” Prince said. “Many of the jokes won’t make sense if you don’t live in Fairbanks, and some won’t make sense if you haven’t lived in Fairbanks long enough, but it will still be fun for the whole family.”
For more information about “Dark Winter Nights” and its podcasts, go to bit.ly/3DVYvd5.