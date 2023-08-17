Meet a journalist

Kris Capps/News-Miner

Community editor and columnist Kris Capps will hand out these cub reporter buttons to children who can tell a good story, at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner booth Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Children’s Career Day at Pioneer Park.

Children can meet a real firefighter, mechanic, journalist, carpenter and other professionals when they attend the annual Children’s Career Day at Pioneer Park, hosted by the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. Career Day is 11 am. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20.

On a sunny day, this is the place to be for the fifth annual free event.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com.