Children can meet a real firefighter, mechanic, journalist, carpenter and other professionals when they attend the annual Children’s Career Day at Pioneer Park, hosted by the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. Career Day is 11 am. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20.
On a sunny day, this is the place to be for the fifth annual free event.
Here are some of the careers represented in years past: judge, dental assistant, firefighter, journalist, engineer, music teacher, professional dancer, farmer, bank teller, early educator, mechanic, bus driver, parks and recreation expert, and fish and wildlife officer.
In years past, kids learned how to change tires on a four wheeler, built a kid-size tool box or birdhouse, pre-cut wooden materials and used a giant toothbrush to clean teeth of a dental dummy. I will be there handing out Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Cub Reporter buttons to children who tell me a good story after they spin a wheel for a story topic.
Children can learn from and ask questions of people who play important roles in the community. They can also try hands-on activities related to different careers.
