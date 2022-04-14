Kellen Erskine has appeared on "Conan," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," NBC's "America's Got Talent" and the Amazon Original Series "Inside Jokes," as well as making TBS's list of "Top Ten Comics to Watch." But the thing that’s putting Erskine on track to become a household name, is his popularity on Dry Bar Comedy. So far, he’s garnered over 50 million views of his clips. Dry Bar Comedy is a website and app designed to be a space for viewers to enjoy stand-up comedy without cursing and sexually explicit jokes that are typical of many stand-up specials. With Netflix currently being the only proprietor of comedy specials at the time, Dry Bar realized there was a chance to carve out a niche for clean stand-up comedy.
But Erskine working “clean” doesn’t stop him from being hilarious, quite the opposite. Erskine finds inspiration in things that everybody can relate to. "When I started, I would do any type of joke about anything — puns, one-liners, observational, social commentary, even impressions," he says. "I've narrowed it down to mostly observational material, specifically about things that I think most humans can relate to but no one has talked about yet, such as how bike locks shouldn't be legal, why penguins don't belong in the South Pole, and so on."
Alaska Comedy promoter and host Jerry Evans says he didn’t know Erskine was a “clean” comedian when he started working with his agents. “When I first became a fan of Kellen’s comedy, I didn’t even realize he didn’t cuss until it was pointed out to me. I just knew he was a hilarious comedian with a uniquely relatable style,” Evans said. He added, “Besides, I’ve never heard anybody complain about a funny comedian being too clean. Most people wouldn’t even notice, I didn’t.”
During these shows Evans is excited to spotlight two very funny local comedians. Both Natalie Neubauer and Rachael Blackwell will open for the headliner. “Unfortunately for only the second time in over 20 years, ‘Glenner’ will be out of town for an Alaska Comedy Showcase due to a scheduling snafu. The good news is, this gives us the perfect chance to give some valuable stage-time to two hilarious and well-deserving comics,” Evans said.
Natalie Neubauer has always loved performing, being on stage, and entertaining. That love has taken her to LA where she worked on various productions and found stages to start crafting the skill of stand-up. She has been doing more stand-up over the last few years which has paid off in being able to be one of the roasters for the annual Comedy Roasts that benefits United Way. “I’m especially excited for this show at Pioneer Park. Last time on that stage I was handing oranges to TJ Miller for one of his bits, but now, I feel I’m ready for the next step,” she said.
Rachel Blackwell is a well-known local performer and no stranger to the stage. Rachel has acted with all the local acronyms: FLOT, FDA, FST, and UAF. She also writes and produces her own burlesque shows with Naked Stage Productions and has recently opened a new venue downtown called The Basement. Rachel has been hosting open mic comedy at both the Marlin and the Big I for years. She loves to make people laugh and is thrilled to take the stage at pioneer park. “I find comedy exhilarating and unlike any other type of performance. I love laughing with people and I’m especially excited for this show because I get to share the stage with my good friend Natalie. I’m also looking forward to the thrill of opening for such a widely known comic like Kellen. It’s going to be a great couple of nights of comedy.”
If You Go
What: Comedian Kellen Erskine
When:
• 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, at Pioneer Park Theater, 2300 Airport Way. All shows 21+
Tickets: $25, available at AKTickets.com
Info: alaskacomedy.com