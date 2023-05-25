A new month brings another First Friday with fresh artists exhibiting in the Bear Gallery.

Fairbanks Arts will host two exhibitions in June — “Rough Cut” by KC Crowley and “Capturing Everyday Beauty with Paint” by April Knox. The exhibitions will be on view in the Bear Gallery June 2-24, Monday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. First Friday opening is June 2, with a reception from 5-7 p.m.

Missy Ballinghoff is communications and literary arts coordinator with the Fairbanks Arts Association. She can be reached at communications@fairbanksarts.org or 907-251-8386, ext. 6.