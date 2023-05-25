A new month brings another First Friday with fresh artists exhibiting in the Bear Gallery.
Fairbanks Arts will host two exhibitions in June — “Rough Cut” by KC Crowley and “Capturing Everyday Beauty with Paint” by April Knox. The exhibitions will be on view in the Bear Gallery June 2-24, Monday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. First Friday opening is June 2, with a reception from 5-7 p.m.
“Rough Cut” by KC Crowley is an exhibition of woodblock prints and hand-made artist books exploring the mythical and spiritual reflection on the natural world and humanity’s role within its complex system.
“Each block of wood has a character, a personality that will come out in the printing. A successful piece is as much about getting your carving to cooperate with the woodgrain as it is to think up a good image to carve in the first place,” said Crowley about his work that has been described as “primitive” or “rough-cut.”
Originally from Detroit, Crowley came to Alaska in 1999 to work in Nunam Iqua along the lower Yukon. Crowley now lives in Anchorage with his family and teaches a self-contained special education preschool program at his neighborhood school.
With no formal training or arts education, Crowley taught himself printmaking a little over a decade ago through trial and error and “checking out books from the local library.” Early in his career, the famed Alaska printmaker Gary Kaulitz was inspecting some of Crowley’s work at a gallery reception and commented, “You can’t really call yourself a printmaker, more like a wood-cutter.” Crowley takes pride that each piece of his art is crafted by hand at every step, “powered by nothing more than the food in (my) belly.”
Crowley’s work has been shown at Spirit Mountain Gallery in Chitina, the Valdez Museum, the Rasmuson Museum, IGCA, and the Alaska Sealife Center in Seward. In addition, he received an Individual Artists Award from the Rasmuson Foundation in 2021.
“Capturing Everyday Beauty with Paint” by April Knox brings awareness to the beauty of the daily surroundings in the Interior by capturing the changing light throughout each season. Knox’s works are representational, impressionistic oil paintings, preserving an ordinary moment of Interior beauty with confident, bold brushstrokes and vibrant color.
Knox is a plein air oil painter and geologist living in Fairbanks, born and raised in Indiana. Her painting career began about 15 years ago, inspired by the early American Impressionists. Enjoying quiet observation in the outdoors made her a natural plein-air painter. Knox likes to paint subjects that people pass by daily, “helping them notice the beauty of the ordinary.”
Knox moved to Fairbanks in 2013 to pursue a master’s degree in geology, during which she had to step back from painting full-time. After completing her degree, she worked as a geologist in Houston, Texas, but her heart and family were still in Alaska. So she and her husband moved back home to Fairbanks in 2020, and she has been plein air painting all over the Interior ever since.
Knox had the privilege to study with Fred Doloresco and Don Stone. Knox’s technique and style were influenced by Emile Gruppe, John F. Carlson, and Robert Henri’s book “The Art Spirit.” Knox’s work is included in the permanent collections of the Indiana State Museum, Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Central Insurance Company, and many private collections. She has exhibited in juried exhibitions, including Oil Painters of America, Salon International, Hoosier Salon, and Indiana Heritage Arts. Currently, her work can be found at 2 Street Gallery, Roaming Root Cellar, and the Bear Gallery Gift Shop.
These exhibitions are free and open to the public thanks to support from FAA’s donors and members. For more information, visit fairbanksarts.org.
Missy Ballinghoff is communications and literary arts coordinator with the Fairbanks Arts Association. She can be reached at communications@fairbanksarts.org or 907-251-8386, ext. 6.