Karen Austen is putting her works on display for a cosmic First Friday at Trax Outdoor Center, 301 Birch Hill Road. Opening reception is 5-8 p.m. Friday.
The show “Our Star-born Wildlife,” features Austen’s take on the stars.
“The idea for the collection of paintings that I am showing at Trax was inspired by a love of star gazing,” she said in an email to the News-Miner. “Feeding the dogs late at night, hoping to catch the aurora, I began learning the constellations. Those named after animals came to life for me, like the huge Cygnus the swan flying overhead. I saw that many are our Alaska wildlife; Taurus the musk ox, Ursa Major the polar bear, Pegasus the moose, Monocerous/the unicorn is a narwhal, 17 in all!”
The centerpiece of the art show is a large-scale constellation painting, “Starry Northern Night,” and each animal included in the painting is also featured in a separate painting. Austen was putting the finishing touches on “Starry Northern Night” earlier this week.
The First Friday event is free to attend and open to the public, and the evening includes art, music and refreshments.