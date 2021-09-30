Karen Austen is putting her works on display for a cosmic First Friday at Trax Outdoor Center, 301 Birch Hill Road. Opening reception is 5-8 p.m. Friday.
The show “Our Star-born Wildlife,” features Austen’s take on the stars.
“The idea for the collection of paintings that I am showing at Trax was inspired by a love of star gazing,” she said in an email to the News-Miner. “Feeding the dogs late at night, hoping to catch the aurora, I began learning the constellations. Those named after animals came to life for me, like the huge Cygnus the swan flying overhead. I saw that many are our Alaska wildlife; Taurus the musk ox, Ursa Major the polar bear, Pegasus the moose, Monocerous/the unicorn is a narwhal, 17 in all!”
The centerpiece of the art show is a large-scale constellation painting, “Starry Northern Night,” and each animal included in the painting is also featured in a separate painting. Austen was putting the finishing touches on “Starry Northern Night” earlier this week.
The First Friday event is free to attend and open to the public, and the evening includes art, music and refreshments.
October museum programs explore Bones
The University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1960 Yukon Drive, is exploring the theme of bones during family programs in October.
Virtual Early Explorers is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. From Oct. 9-15, families can participate in a museum hunt-and-find, enter to win a prize, and explore hands-on activities shared online at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Children 6 and older are invited to register for Virtual Junior Curators on Oct. 16. Registered participants will receive an activity supplies packet and will meet with a museum educator via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Register in advance at bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be available online on Oct. 16.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.