Nine Interior artists were recognized at the 36th annual 64th Parallel Exhibition, which showcased versatile local talent working in a variety of mediums.

This year the juror was guest artist Allison Baker of Minnesota. She clearly appreciated the artistic effort of all the entrants. Of the 170 pieces entered in the show, 66 were selected.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.