Nine Interior artists were recognized at the 36th annual 64th Parallel Exhibition, which showcased versatile local talent working in a variety of mediums.
This year the juror was guest artist Allison Baker of Minnesota. She clearly appreciated the artistic effort of all the entrants. Of the 170 pieces entered in the show, 66 were selected.
“The instant I stepped foot into the Bear Gallery, I was overcome with boundless and ecstatic joy,” she said. “Like an overwhelmed hungry contestant on SuperMarket Sweep, I started mentally selectding works as artists were still walking in the door.
“‘Wow’ was certainly my most uttered word during my scant week in Alaska,” Baker said.
Her curating strategy had been to create a show that was smart, “by cautiously putting work in conversation with each other,” she said.
She discovered that the vibrant arts community in Alaska didn’t need her to make a smart show.
“The work was already smart and bold and risky and rich with tradition and exceptional craft,” she said. “The works are beautiful and a little weird, much like every wonderful instant and human I met.”
The judge honored these pieces:
• Juror’s Award to Somer Hahm for “Nice Jug.”
• Second place to Sarah Gerstenfield for “Quarantine.”
• Third place to Sasha Bitzer for “Death March.”
• Jared Baker “Gutsy Award” to Tamara Wilson for “George.”
Honorable mention to Sarah Gerstenfield for “The West End;” Kadey Ambrose for “She was a good friend but a difficult person;” Sarah Gerstenfield for “Sleeping Koda;” Hilda Melchior for “They Told Me I Had 10 Legs;” and Natalie Schuldt for “In the Deep Winter, I Can’t Remember the Color of Flowers.”
The exhibition can be seen at the Bear Gallery through Oct. 28. The gallery, at the Pioneer Park Centennial Center, is open Monday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.